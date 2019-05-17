Report: Jalen Poyser to forgo final season with St. Bonaventure men's basketball

Jalen Poyser, a backup guard on the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team, will forgo his final season with the Bonnies.

A St. Bonaventure athletic department spokesman confirmed Friday to the News that Poyser will not return to St. Bonaventure. A report by NorthPoleHoops.com, a website that tracks Canadian basketball prospects, stated that Poyser will pursue other options in basketball. National college hoops writer Adam Zagoria reported that Poyser intends to pursue a pro career, according to Poyser's father. That's despite the fact Poyser still has one season of college eligibility remaining.

Poyser, a 6-foot-4-inch, 180-pound junior from Malton, Ontario, averaged 9.6 points per game and 2.1 rebounds in 27 games for the Bonnies.

Poyser transfered to Bona from UNLV in 2017, and sat out the 2017-18 season. He scored a season-high 23 points in a 75-65 loss Nov. 19 against Georgia State, but he missed seven games, including five after he sustained a concussion in practice in January.

His playing time dwindled in the Bonnies' Atlantic 10 Conference schedule; Poyser averaged just under 13 minutes a game in Bona's final 13 games of the season, and averaged 5.9 points per game in 11 A-1o regular-season games.

Poyser has not responded for comment regarding his departure from the program. Through the athletic department, Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt declined to comment.

Poyser's departure comes a days after Bona announced that Jaren English, a 6-foot-4 guard from Ranger College in Texas and Romulus, Mich., signed with the Bonnies. Matt Johnson, a guard from Howard College in Big Spring, Texas, signed with the Bonnies in April.