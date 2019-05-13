Niagara's Dom Fragala, Ousmane Diop enter NCAA transfer portal

The changes continue for the Niagara men's basketball program.

First-year coach Patrick Beilein confirmed Monday that Dom Fragala, a redshirt freshman, and Ousmane Diop, a freshman, have entered the transfer portal.

Fragala, 6-foot point guard from Virginia, averaged 2.9 points in 28 games in 2018-19. Diop, a 6-10 forward from Senegal, did not play last season.

Keleaf Tate, a guard, announced in April that he intends to transfer. The 6-2 sophomore, started 28 of 32 games and averaged 6.9 points and 3.1 rebounds.

"We've had honest conversations with our team, and we want kids to find the right fit," Beilein said. "We want kids to be happy and to play college basketball, and this wasn't anything negative."

Beilein, however, also is stocking his roster with transfers and incoming signees. Shandon Brown, a guard from George Washington, and Kobi Nwandu, a 6-6 forward from LeMoyne, will join the Purple Eagles as transfers. Both are expected to sit out next season because of NCAA transfer rules, barring an eligibility waiver.

Nick MacDonald, a Canisius High graduate and a 6-5 guard who spent this year at St. Thomas More, a prep school in Oakdale, Conn., announced May 3 that he has committed to Niagara.