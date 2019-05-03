WILLIAMS, Robert M., Jr.

WILLIAMS WILLIAMS - Robert M., Jr. Transitioned to his heavenly home April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Debra D. (nee Zeigler) Williams. The family will receive friends Monday, May 6, 2019, 11 AM - 12 noon, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 East Delavan Avenue, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com