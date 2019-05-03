WIECZOREK, Mark J.

wieczorek - Mark J. April 27, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Barbara (Winkowski) Wieczorek; dear father of Mark Jr. (Christine), David (Jessica), Thomas (Sherry), Gregory (Donna) Wieczorek, Marlene (Scot) Swinarski; also survived by 13 grandchildren; brother of the late Norbert (Susan) Wieczorek. Relatives and friends may call at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Sunday, May 5th from 3-5 PM. Mr. Wieczorek was a US Army Reserve Veteran.