UB basketball gets commitment from 6-10 center

David Skogman, a 6-10 center with range to the three-point line, committed to the University at Buffalo men's basketball program Thursday night. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Skogman, from Waukesha West High in Wisconsin, recently visited the UB campus.

He averaged 18.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game as a senior.

Skogman had 20 offers, but saw some schools back away after he had a heart attack on the court during an AAU game last summer. He was fouled and was at the free throw line when he collapsed.

He had surgery and returned to basketball early in his senior season

“They never found anything wrong with my heart,” Skogman told PrepHoops. “I got cleared to play and I’m all good. ... It was a little scary. I was thinking I may never play basketball again. When I got the opportunity to come back, it changed my life with how hard I wanted to work.”

Thank you to everyone who has helped me to this point in my basketball career. I’m excited to announce that I have committed to The University of Buffalo!!! #HornsUp🤘 pic.twitter.com/tSmqBJUOZ7 — David Skogman (@dskogman42) May 3, 2019

He is the second player to commit to UB since Jim Whitesell was named coach, joining junior college forward David Nickelberry.