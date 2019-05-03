TACHOK, Paul J.

TACHOK - Paul J. February 1, 2019, age 68, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved husband of 36 years to Gail (nee Postweiler) Tachok; son of the late Paul F. and Concetta M. (nee Marchello) Tachok; dearest brother of Mary (late David) Hess; loving uncle of Laura (Philip) Holmes, Alison (Jeff) Kunkel and Megan Hess; dear great-uncle of Harper and Reid Holmes; also survived by aunts, an uncle, many cousins and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, May 5th, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel (Union Rd. and Genesee St.), at 10 AM (please assemble at the chapel). Paul was a Past President and Honorary Retiree of IUEC Local 14, he retired in 2003. He was also a Past President of Newmar Kountry Klub Lakers. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to JDRF WNY Chapter (Juvenile Diabetes), 331 Alberta Dr., Suite 106, Amherst, 14226.