SCHWARTZKOPF, Kim M. (Terry)

SCHWARTZKOPF - Kim M.

(nee Terry)

May 1, 2019, age 61, of Tonawanda, NY, passed away surrounded by her family. Kim was born and raised in North Tonawanda, before moving to Tonawanda. She was married to her husband, Bill Schwartzkopf for 40 years. Together, they raised three children, Nichole (Steve) White, Amanda (Justin) Magno and Brett (Jessica) Schwartzkopf. She adored her grandson, Danny Schwartzkopf. She is survived by her father, Wesley Terry (Sharon); her siblings, Patrick (Marie), Leonard, Gail Eberhart (Jerry), Penny (Tiny Barry) Terry, and Keith (Janet). Also survived by countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She also had two grand-furbabies, Libby and Zilla. She devoted her life to her family, and most recently enjoyed craft time and sleepovers with Danny, and cooking "Grandma's spaghetti" dinners for him. She also loved to crochet and quilt. After a courageous battle with cancer, while her light, spirit, and will did not want to give up, her body was tired. Her joy will live on through her family's wonderful memories of her - including her favorite songs, recipes, and stories. Friends and family are invited to gather at C Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14223 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12 to 4 PM. Remembrances may be made in the form of donations in Kim's name to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com "The future's not ours to see. Que ser ser. What will be, will be."