RIKER, Karen Lynn (Bankowski)

RIKER - Karen Lynn (nee Bankowski)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, May 1, 2019. Loving mom of Caysie and Elyse; cherished daughter of George and Deborah Bankowski; beloved sister of Christina (Richard) Kubisty and Janet (James) Heath; survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, 2-7 PM at the paul a. Kloc blossom chapels, inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined.