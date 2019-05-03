PENNY, Ronald F.

PENNY - Ronald F. Of Franklinville; May 1, 2019; survived by sister Carol (Gerald) Loomis; niece Denise (Steven) Kenner, nephew Wayne (Suzie) Ioviero; stepchildren Gregory (Bernice), James (Tina), Martin (Karen) and David Ruhland, Donna (Gethan) Bonning and Cynthia (Rich) Rynec; step-grandchildren Sarah, Ashley, Amanda, James and Andrea; predeceased by wives Lewise G. Penny and Della J. Penny and by parents Frank and Amelia Penny. The family will greet guests on Monday, May 6th, from 10-11 AM, with a Prayer Service to immediately follow at 11 am, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Retired from Sheet Metal Workers, Local 71. One-time race car driver and avid car enthusiast. Condolences and directions:

