MILLER, Ronald

MILLER - Ronald Of West Seneca, entered into rest May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Boehringer) Miller; devoted father of Mark (Barbara) and Scott (Cheryl) Miller; cherished grandfather of Joe, Jennelle, Kelly, Jay and Jennifer; adored great-grandfather of three great-grandchildren; loving son of the late William and Mildred Miller; dear brother of the late William Miller; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 1-4 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Miller was a U.S. Army veteran. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com