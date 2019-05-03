Like brother Chad, Casey Kelly headed for Ole Miss

Former St. Joe’s quarterback Casey Kelly will follow in the footsteps of his older brother Chad and join the Ole Miss football program.

Casey, nephew to Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, will walk on as a tight end rather than trying to play quarterback.

"That’s the plan," Casey told the News.

Casey is 6-4, 220 pounds and rates as a three-star quarterback prospect by 247sports.

Casey went to Mallard Creek High in Charlotte last fall after leaving St. Joe’s. Mallard Creek went 10-1.

While at St. Joe’s, Casey passed for 1,262 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games played.

Casey also ran for 969 yards.

Chad spent two years at Ole Miss. He emerged as a dual-threat quarterback passing for 6,850 yards and 50 touchdowns along with 841 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Chad was a seventh-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2017.

Casey’s path is closer to recent Bills 2019 third-round draft pick Dawson Knox.

Knox was a 6-4 dual-threat quarterback at Brentwood Academy and walked on at Ole Miss to play tight end. Casey has verified results in the 40-yard dash (4.99), the shuttle (4.90) and vertical (27.80).