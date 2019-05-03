KWIATkOWSKI, Daniel T. "Danny"

April 29, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Dear father of Kevin Kwiatkowski, Laura (Charles) Bailey of Georgia; son of the late Thaddeus and Mary (Pierowicz) Kwiatkowski; dear brother of Phyllis (late Dennis) Wesolek, and Donald (Sharon) Kwiatkowski; former husband of Marlene Radley; survived by nieces, nephews, an aunt, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, inc., 3025 Williams St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga on Saturday, May 4, from 2-4 PM.