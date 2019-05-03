KEIFFER GALLAGHER, Paula (Kelly)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest May 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Ray Gallagher; devoted mother of Yvonne (Daniel) Strozyk, Vicki (Alan) Landes and Kelly Keiffer; cherished grandmother of Mackenzie, Danny, Tiffany, Cassie, Matthew, Julian, Joshua and Gabriel; loving daughter of the late Harry and Pauline Kelly; dear sister of John Kelly, Kitty Vitale, Donna Carloni, Karen Jackson and the late Peggy Graham and Patsy Rector; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park on Monday afternoon at 12:30 o'clock. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com