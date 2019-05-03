GRAVES, Christine Mae (Sullivan)

Age 84, of Lancaster, May 1, 2019; beloved wife of the late Richard D. Graves and Allen E. Kreitzbender; loving mother of Daniel (Beth) Kreitzbender and Susan (Jeff) Taylor; dear sister of Kay Cornell and survived by many grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the DANZER, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville, where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 11 AM. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Christine volunteered for 13 years at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and 25 years at Georgia Tech. She will remain in our hearts forever.