FLORES, Elina P.

FLORES - Elina P. Of South Buffalo, entered into rest May 1, 2019; beloved wife of Jorge Nina; devoted mother of Johan and Paola; loving daughter of Reninger Flores and Mary Esteves de Flores; dear sister of Hulda (Alberto) Guash, Mary (Jason) Insalaco and Ruth (Luke) Harner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, on Saturday from 2-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com