DIMET, Sylvia (Rosen)

May 2, 2019; beloved wife of the late Theodore Dimet; loving mother of the late Wendy Dimet; daughter of the late Louis and Anna Rosen; sister of the late Frances Baumann, Edith Goodman, Ted and Donald Rosen; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, 3 PM at Beth Israel Cemetery, Military Road, Lewiston, NY. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.