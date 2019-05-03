DANAHY, Kevin P.

DANAHY - Kevin P. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest May 1, 2019. Loving son of Joyce and the late Paul Danahy; cherished brother of Donna Danahy Patti and Brian (Marcia) Danahy; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Northstowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com