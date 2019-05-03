CUSACK, Patricia C. (Carlozzi)

CUSACK - Patricia C. (nee Carlozzi)

May 1, 2019, age 89. Beloved wife of the late John P. Cusack; dear mother of John P. (Judy) Cusack, Jr., Gregory J. (Alila) Cusack, Daniel G. (Sissel) Cusack and Michael J. Cusack; loving grandmother of Brian (Robyn) Cusack, Michael (Ariana) Cusack, Thomas Cusack, Patrick (Michele) Cusack, Rebecca (Garret) Voight, Matthew (Kate) Cusack, Ryan Cusack and William Cusack; great-grandmother of Emily, Brian, Michael and Matthew; dear sister of Eugene (Mary Ann) Carlozzi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 6th, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 100 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville at 8:45 AM. Entombment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lockport, NY. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's memory to the Ladies of Charity of St. Gregory the Great Parish. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com