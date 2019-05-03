Bisons split with Pawtucket

The Buffalo Bisons and Pawtucket Red Sox split their doubleheader on Thursday to finish their five-game series.

Buffalo took game one of the afternoon 10-1, while Pawtucket finished the Bisons in eight innings, 6-5, in game two.

In game one, Ryan Feierabend took to the mound for his first start in Triple-A this season.

Feierabend, who made his last career MiLB appearance in 2014 with the Round Rock Express, threw six innings allowing one run on five hits.

Feierabend has spent the last four years bouncing around in the Korean Baseball Organization.

He was signed to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training by the Blue Jays in February.

Feierabend’s afternoon was off to a rocky start when the Sox’s Eduardo Nunez hit a home run in the top of the first inning.

Nunez has been rehabbing a back injury with Pawtucket.

Feierabend settled down and kept the PawSox at bay. He had five strikeouts as Pawtucket went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Buffalo’s offense clicked in the later innings as they scored eight of their 10 runs in the final three innings.

The Bisons received home runs from Anthony Alford, Cavan Biggio and Michael De La Cruz in the later innings to put the Red Sox away in the first game.

Biggio had three runs batted in and currently bats .351 with six home runs and 18 RBIs on the season.

Biggio leads the team in home runs and sits only behind Lourdes Gurriel Jr. who has 21 RBIs in just 14 games.

In game two, Shawn Morimando’s struggles on the mound continued.

Morimando allowed four runs in 4.2 innings. His earned run average is second-worst on the team at 11.37.

The Bisons and Red Sox traded runs throughout the game but the Red Sox were able to come through with the winning run in the eighth inning.

Cole Sturgeon hit a sacrifice fly to score Rusney Castillo to give Pawtucket the lead.

The Bisons went scoreless in the eighth.