ZIOLKOWSKI - Mary April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of David (Sandra), Paul (Debbie) Ziolkowski; adored grandmother of five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family willl be present at John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Highway, on Saturday from 10 AM to 12 Noon where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at jerfh.com