Would-be thief hides inside Target until after store closes
A woman hid in a clothing rack inside the Target store in North Buffalo until after it closed Wednesday night and tried to steal merchandise, according to a Buffalo police report.
The woman emerged from the rack after the Delaware Avenue store closed but exited the store when confronted by an employee, according to the report.
Security personnel told police officers the store has surveillance video footage of the incident.
The report did not indicate what type of merchandise the woman tried to take.
Story topics: buffalo/ Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ North Buffalo/ police
