Women hockey players call for boycott in move to overhaul game

More than 200 women hockey players have joined together to announce that they will not play in any North American League next season until they "get the resources that professional hockey demands and deserves."

“We cannot make a sustainable living playing in the current state of the professional game,” a statement on social media says in part. “Having no health insurance and making as low as two thousand dollars a season means players can’t adequately train and prepare to play at the highest level.”

The group includes many of women's hockey's biggest names, including Beauts goaltender Shannon Szabados. A player boycott could potentially put the National Women's Hockey League out of business for next season or diminish the number of players it has to choose from. The league had planned to expand into Montreal and Toronto following the announcement that the Canadian Women's Hockey League would cease operations.

According to TSN, the Canadian and American women on their respective nationals teams met before the World Championships last month in Finland to start talking about a potential boycott.

“Once [the World Championship] was over we were able to really get the dialogue going and establish a level of trust with each other,” Hilary Knight told TSN.

“The thought of not playing in a pro league [next season] is daunting and nerve-wracking. But we firmly believe we’re doing the right thing for our sport and that when we do play, we will do so in a league that embodies the values of our game. We can see where our game is now and where it has to be in order to be sustainable in the long term.”

The move could open the door for more support from the National Hockey League, which was giving $50,000 to each league. Commissioner Gary Bettman has said he has concerns about whether there is a sustainable model for women's hockey.

Here is the full statement from the women’s players group:

"We are fortunate to the ambassadors of this game that we revere so deeply and yet, more than ever, we understand the responsibility that comes with that ambassadorship: To leave this game in better shape than when we entered it. That is why we come together, over 200 players strong, to say it is time to create a sustainable professional league for Women's Hockey.

While we have all accomplished so much, there is no greater accomplishment than what we have the potential to do right here and right now — not just for this generation of players, but for generations to come. With that purpose, we are coming together, not as individual players, but as one collective voice to help navigate the future and protect the players’ needs. We cannot make a sustainable living playing in the current state of the professional game. Having no health insurance and making as low as two thousand dollars a season means players can’t adequately train and prepare to play at the highest level.

Because of that, together as players, we will not play in ANY professional leagues in North America this season until we get the resources that professional hockey demands and deserves.

We may have represented different teams, leagues, and countries — but this sport is one family. And the time is now for this family to unite. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for — our moment to come together and say we deserve more. It’s time for a long-term viable professional league that will showcase the greatest product of women’s professional hockey in the world.” #ForTheGame

Buffalo News wire services contributed to this report.