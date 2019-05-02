Woman pleads guilty to lying to FBI agents

A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements to special agents of the FBI, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 48-year-old Rhonda Henderson lied to investigators during a June 19, 2014, interview, in which she claimed the title to a 1999 Honda two-door sedan had been mailed to her address.

The vehicle actually belonged to a disabled woman Henderson met through her employment at a local social services agency, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The FBI was investigating mail fraud and whether or not Henderson engaged in a scheme to defraud the victim of her vehicle by fraudulently obtaining a duplicate state Department of Motor Vehicles title to the car.

Henderson faces up to five years in prison when sentenced Sept. 10, before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.