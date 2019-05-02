Woman pleads guilty to lying to FBI agents
A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements to special agents of the FBI, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said 48-year-old Rhonda Henderson lied to investigators during a June 19, 2014, interview, in which she claimed the title to a 1999 Honda two-door sedan had been mailed to her address.
The vehicle actually belonged to a disabled woman Henderson met through her employment at a local social services agency, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The FBI was investigating mail fraud and whether or not Henderson engaged in a scheme to defraud the victim of her vehicle by fraudulently obtaining a duplicate state Department of Motor Vehicles title to the car.
Henderson faces up to five years in prison when sentenced Sept. 10, before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.
Story topics: U.S. Attorney's office/ U.S. District Court
