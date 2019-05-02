Woman ferrying child and allegedly impaired by drugs charged with DWAI

A Genesee County woman who was allegedly impaired by drugs while driving with a small child as a passenger Wednesday was arrested by Genesee County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies said their dispatch center received a call about a vehicle, which was allegedly failing to stay in a single lane as it traveled west on Route 5 in Leroy.

After stopping the vehicle at 2:28 p.m., deputies arrested 35-year-old Taraleen T. Tundo, of Bethany, who was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs under the state's Leandra's Law, because a small child was a passenger in the vehicle.

Tundo also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana.