WILLIAMS, Linda M. (Smallwood)

April 29, 2019, age 71; beloved wife of the late Robert L. Williams; loving mother of Donna McCoy, Rachel Ocasio, Nicole (late William) Lacy, Robert L. (Laticia) Williams, II and the late Angela McCoy-Burgin; cherished grandmother of Charde, Rachel, Crystal, China, Sahara, Nevaeh, Robert L., III, Nico and the late Gabriel; adored great-grandmother of Lavar, Camerin, Laila, Amiyah, Asier and Asiyah; dear sister of Phyllis (late Larry) Fleming, Sandra Smallwood, Ivy Smallwood, Pamela Smallwood, Valerie (Steven) Moore, Leishia Smallwood and the late Harl Smallwood; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Friday from 11 AM-12 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry), where a Homegoing Celebration will immediately follow at 12 PM. Entombment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com