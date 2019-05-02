Two-time felon charged with Christmas Day holdup try at 7-Eleven

Lucas R. Mitten, who has two violent felony convictions, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Niagara County Court to charges that he tried to rob a convenience store in Niagara Falls on Christmas Day.

Mitten, 31, of Mount Hope Road on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation, was indicted on charges of attempted first-degree robbery and attempted second-degree robbery. Judge Sara Sheldon set bail at $50,000.

Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said the incident occurred at the 7-Eleven at 8109 Niagara Falls Blvd., when Mitten allegedly threatened the owner with what turned out to be a starter pistol. Mitten and the store owner wrestled over the weapon before Mitten ran off, dropping the pistol.

When police captured Mitten and brought him back to be identified, he allegedly threatened to kill the store owner, Hoffmann said.

Mitten served five years in prison, including time for a parole violation, for a near-fatal beating during a Niagara Falls home invasion and a carjacking, both in 2006.