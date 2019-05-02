Two Buffalo police officers hospitalized after crash

Two Buffalo Police officers were hospitalized following a Wednesday night crash in which their patrol vehicle was hit by another vehicle, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

The officers were responding to a call when they were struck at Fillmore Avenue and Delavan Avenue just before 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials said the incident is under investigation.