The Weekend in WNY: Sombrero satisfaction on Cinco de Mayo

Thanks to quirky Dyngus Day and now Cinco de Mayo, which isn't even a major holiday in Mexico, Buffalo has had ample opportunity to emerge from winter slumber. The city will be awash with Mexican-themed activities - all weekend, but especially on Sunday - with tacos and margaritas aplenty, with the bonus of some top-notch patios opening.

For sombrero-less folks, additional events touch on Japanese blossoms, gnomes and Dave Matthews Band.

Cinco de Mayo at Deep South Taco locations, Friday, May 3 through Sunday May 5 at 291 Ellicott St., 1707 Hertel Ave., 6727 Transit Road. No cost for Friday night, while there's a $5 bar cover for the downtown and Transit Road spots on Saturday and Sunday; more details available at the venues.

Fifteen bands will grace the three Deep South Tacos this weekend, representing a major expansion of what began as a one-day, luchadore-laden street festival in 2016. The music will be primarily at the Ellicott Street and Transit Road locations, with XOXO Pop Band, Badlands, Kickstart Rumble, Uncle Ben's Remedy and the Tim Britt Band among those performing.

Strictly Hip was originally slated to perform, but had to pull out due to the health of a band member. Tiny Music will fill the slot.

[Related: Look at Smiles from last year's Cinco de Mayo party at Deep South]

...

Cinco de Mayo at Dos on the Lake, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at 3800 Hoover Road, Hamburg. No cost to attend.

Seasonal restaurant Dos on the Lake, affiliated with Lucia's on the Lake and the new Hooked, will open for 2019 on Cinco de Mayo with food and drink specials, as well as an elite patio that overlooks Lake Erie.

Formerly Dos Amigos on the Lake, the Blasdell restaurant veered away from Mexican fare to adopt a more Italian menu last spring, but for one day only, expect Dos on the Lake to return to its original ambitions.

[Related: Buffalo's best open-air drinking spots with views of the city]

...

Cinco de Marcy Sangria Fest, 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at the Terrace at Delaware Park (199 Lincoln Parkway). Cost is $15 in advance.

Prime season has arrived for the Terrace at Delaware Park's second floor patio, where diners, drinkers and relaxers can all look over peaceful Hoyt Lake. The Cinco de Mayo celebration hinges on sangria, margaritas and tequila, with live music from 10-piece funk-soul outfit Dave Schulz and C.O. Jones. DJ support will be provided by LoPro. A free taco bar will be tempting for attendees.

...

May the 4th Be With You, 6:30 check-in, 7:15 start, runs until 9 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Perks at Horsefeathers (346 Connecticut St.). Admission is $5 per person on four-person teams.

The teaser trailer for "Star Wars: Episode 9" sent fans into a frenzy, with intense discussions on the identity of the character in the title, "The Rise of Skywalker." The unofficial Star Wars holiday will be celebrated with a hardcore trivia context at Perks at Horsefeathers, where four-person teams will compete for first, second and third place prizes.

According to the Facebook event, the majority of questions will be based on the eight existing Star Wars films, although a few may come from the expanded universe, legends, spin-offs and behind-the-scenes content.

[Related: Perks to open location in EXPO Market]

...

Cherry Blossom Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5 at the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park and the Buffalo History Museum (One Museum Circle). Free to attend.

The Cherry Blossom Festival cherishes three rather divergent things: Japanese culture, natural beauty and the arrival of spring, as the pink cherry blossoms bloom near the History Museum.

Live art, DJ sets and Japanese musicians - headlined by two performances by Robby Takac-sponsored The Molice - are scheduled to perform, before a pink parade puts a bow on the event Sunday. See the schedule for both days, and I hope you'll sneeze less than I do.

...

Fairy and Gnome Fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens (2655 South Park Ave.). Cost is included with admission ($11 for adults, $6 for kids 3-12) to the gardens, while costumed attendees receive $1 off.

Enter the enchanting world of fairies and gnomes in the Botanical Gardens: Magic shows, balloon animals, arts and crafts, music by Mama Earth Nature, a scavenger hunt and voting on the intricate Fairy House Contest entries will keep families busy throughout the day, tiring out small dragons and dainty fairies with plenty of entertainment.

...

Walk MS, registration at 8 a.m., with the walk at 10 on Saturday, May 4 at Canalside (44 Prime St.). Online registration may be done until noon Thursday, but walk-ups are allowed on Saturday. Prizes vary by fundraising amount, but $250 is the average raised.

Buffalonians will gather together to fight against multiple sclerosis, a disease that attacks the central nervous system and causes problems throughout the entire body. There are 1-mile and 3-mile routes for 2019 - see the maps - that both begin at Canalside.

The News' Barbara O'Brien wrote an obituary for Carole Miller, who battled MS for 15 years before dying in late March. The walk on Saturday will have special meaning for her team of family members and loved ones.

...

Hamburg Farmers Market opens, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at Hamburg Village Municipal Parking Lot (30 Buffalo St., Hamburg). Free to attend.

One of the Southtowns' premier farmers markets opens on Saturday, with a full list of vendors and products - from vegetables and desserts to meats and wines - raring to go.

Presented by the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce and its previous iterations since 1977, the weekly market also serves as a convenient time to explore the Village of Hamburg's shops and restaurants. Live music in Peace Park doesn't begin until June 29, but the musician lineup is set. The market season runs through the last Saturday in October.

...

Polish Constitution Day, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 3 at the Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle (612 Fillmore Ave.). Free to enter.

May 3 is a big day in the history of Poland. It's the anniversary of the 1791 adoption of the constitution of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, the second modern constitution to be signed - the United States was the first - and the first in Europe.

In Buffalo's Adam Mickiewicz Library, a Polish cultural hub that hosts events yearlong but thrives during Dyngus Day, a presentation by the University at Buffalo Polish Society, Polish dancers and a free buffet mark the occasion.

...

The Dreaming Tree, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 on Friday, May 3 at Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Cost is $10 in advance, or $15 at the door.

The Buffalo-born Dave Matthews Band tribute approaches two decades in existence with a gig at Iron Works. Drummer Ryan Puckhaber participated in a Q&A with Buffalo Rising, which helps introduce the group dedicated to emulating the Grammy Award-winning band.

The seven-piece ensemble plays more on the road than it does in Buffalo, and a previously annual performance at Ebenezer Ale House for St. Patrick's Day was unexpectedly discontinued, according to The Dreaming Tree Facebook post.

...

Also consider: Taco and Margarita Fest, 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Falley Allen (204 Allen St.). Cost is $25 general admission, with discounted group rates.

...

5 events to look forward to next week

The Who at KeyBank Center

Ring of Honor Wrestling in RiverWorks

Big Ditch fourth anniversary party

Nietzsche's JazzFest IV

Mentors Who Move the City for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com