Ruth Bader Ginsburg to visit Buffalo in August

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will visit Buffalo in August, the University at Buffalo announced Thursday.

Ginsburg will engage with students at UB's Law School and address the local legal community at Kleinhans Music Hall on Aug. 26. Event and ticket information for the Kleinhans program will be announced later.

Ginsburg, an associate justice on the court since 1993, was invited to Buffalo last year by local attorney Wayne D. Wisbaum, a friend from their college days at Cornell. Wisbaum died in December and her visit is dedicated to his memory.

At UB, SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson will present Ginsburg with an honorary doctoral degree in law.

The Brooklyn native studied law at Harvard and Columbia, graduating first in her class in 1959, but no New York City law firms would offer a job to a woman. During the 1970s, she argued a number of women’s rights cases at the Supreme Court.

Recently, Ginsburg's profile has risen through the movie "On the Basis of Sex," the documentary "RBG" and "Saturday Night Live" parodies.