State approves measure to delay start of high school sports season effective 2020

Williamsville East girls soccer and softball coach Chris Durr may have best summed up the approval of a proposal by the state to shorten the lengths of the three scholastic sports seasons.

“I think it has its positives and negatives,” said Durr, who also is the Section VI chairman for girls soccer and girls basketball. “It’s going to be mixed reactions across the state.”

Durr and anyone else in favor of the measure approved during Thursday’s New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Executive Committee meeting in Saratoga Springs won’t have to travel that far to find a dissenter.

“The football committee was not in favor of this,” said Ken Stoldt, Section VI football chairman. “It is what it is but the bad thing about it is … I think our chances of getting an extra week added at the end of the season (extending football’s regular season by a game) is pretty slim.”

So what exactly happened Thursday?

A proposal to revise the lengths of the three sports seasons was approved by a 12-10 vote. The switch takes effect for the 2020-21 campaign.

The rationale behind the switch: Members of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association expressed concern the fall season started too early, the winter was too long and spring season start date was too early with winter/wet weather still tending to make it difficult for teams to get outside to practice or play games.

The solution: Delay the start of the fall season by a week. Championship dates/weekends for the winter and spring sports will remain the same.

Currently, each fall sport begins its season the same day in mid-August. Under the new rule, they still will begin the same day but will start a week later (Aug. 24 in 2020). To accommodate the switch, the autumn sports, except for football, will shorten their respective seasons by seven days, but each team will still play the same number of games. Also, the non-football sports teams will be able to play games after six days of practice, according to Section VI Executive Director Timm Slade. Currently, at least in soccer, teams must practice 10 days before their first game.

Football season will remain the same number of weeks (15) with the same number of team practices (11) necessary before a team plays its first game — provided one starts the calendar with the first official practice day. Instead of the state finals taking place Thanksgiving weekend, they will be played a week later.

Durr is in favor of the measure because it gives student athletes an additional week of vacation. Some who play sports during the summer often end their seasons and roll into the school year without a break. There are some in favor of the rule because it gives student athletes with part-time jobs an extra week to earn money.

“I think anything that gives kids another week of summer vacation is good,” said Durr, noting that a later start to softball season is also a good thing because teams usually are practicing indoors anyway due to weather conditions.

While Durr is in favor, Section VI voted against the measure.

“Section VI direction was to stay with the dates currently in place,” Slade said. “We’re just going to have to adapt and work around schedule mandates.”

While football season doesn’t become shorter under the new rule, Stoldt is disappointed that the window to add a game/week to it and get New York state’s season a bit closer in length to other states in the country appears to have closed under the new legislation. Most states allow high school teams to play 10 regular-season games before the playoffs. New York’s regular season lasts seven weeks with sectional championships being determined in Week 10.

Perhaps in the future, the NYSPHSAA amends the rule and lets football start a week sooner than other sports, which is what used to happen in this state years ago before a budget crisis resulted in a reduction of games.

“If they didn’t take it into consideration now, I doubt they will take it into consideration in the future,” Stoldt said. “The football committee, we’ll keep trying to do what we can to get that week back but the ultimate decision is out of our hands.”

Slade said there is still hope football could add to its season.

“The window is not closed,” he said. “There is a proposal on the table from the superintendent group in the state of New York. It will be on as a cracker barrel session in our July meeting and an action meeting in October to possibly reinstate some of the contests lost in 2009 (if the recommendation is approved in July). My sense it would be effective 2021 (if it were to pass).”

In other news from Thursday’s meeting:

— The committee shot down a proposal to use the National Federation of States High Schools Association rulebook for sports when possible. The sport that would’ve most been affected had this rule been approved would’ve been girls basketball. Currently, the NYSPHSAA uses NCAA rules for girls hoops, which includes a 30-second shot clock.

— SUNY Cortland will remain home of the NYSPHSAA girls soccer final four through 2022.

— Boys lacrosse state finals will be played at Hofstra 2020-22, with the West region semifinals moving from Syracuse to SUNY Cortland during that time frame. University of Albany will host the East region semifinals.