Sign of the times: Praxair's Tonawanda site switches to Linde name

Goodbye, Praxair. Hello, Linde.

A new sign was unveiled on Thursday outside the Town of Tonawanda complex known as Praxair. It's now called the Linde Technology Center, the result of a merger last year between Praxair and Linde, both of which are industrial gas companies.

Back in 1992, Union Carbide spun off its industrial gases division and named it Praxair. Praxair also has local operations in Niagara Falls. The Niagara Falls facility will eventually adopt the Linde name, as well.