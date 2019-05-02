Journalist, photographer shed light on Buffalo's refugees

The director of journalism at the University at Buffalo and a photographer have teamed up to tell the stories of refugees living in Buffalo.

Titled "Finding Refuge in Buffalo," journalist Jody K. Biehl and photojournalist Brendan Bannon have created a collection of 24 stories that shed light on Buffalo's newest residents while drawing comparisons to European refugees from an earlier time.

"This is a collection of quiet heroes," Biehl wrote. "Many of these stories have never been told. Some of the tellers have been too frightened or traumatized. Most of them thought no one would care.

"These people come from across the world and across generations, but they share a similar defining narrative: They or someone in their family fled their homelands and sought refute," Biehl said. "All found it in Buffalo."

The exhibition will open at WBFO Studios, 140 Lower Terrace, at 5:30 p.m. on May 10 and remain until June 2. It will move to the Argus Gallery, 1896 Niagara St., from June 28 until July 20.