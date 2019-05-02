SCIME, Santo J.

SCIME - Santo J. Of Tonawnada, entered into rest April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Helper) Scime for 49 years; devoted father of Karen Rockwell; dear brother of Shirley (late Joseph) Albicocco, Vincent (Karen) Scime, Carmen (Bonnie) Scime, the late Joseph Scime, the late Josephine Caci, the late Samuel Scime, the late Thomas Scime, the late Anthony (Millie) Scime and the late Alfred Scime; fond brother-in-law of Morton Helper; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Entombment Elmlawn Cemetery. Mr Scime was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com