Reporters' Notebook: May 2, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite verse from lyricist Lorenz Hart, born on this date in 1895, “The broken dates – the endless waits/ The lovely loving – and the hateful hates/ The conversation – with the flying plates/ I wish I were in love again.”

• • •

TEA TIME – The Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster, hosts a traditional Mother’s Day Tea Party on Sunday with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cost is $25 and includes sweet and savory offerings, tea sandwiches, desserts, tea and a tour. For reservations, call 741-7032.

• • •

ROLL ‘EM – The West Seneca Kiwanis Club holds a “May the 4th Be With You” Bowling and Costume Contest from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in Lancaster Lanes, 4913 Transit Road, Depew. Cost is $20, $11 for kids under 12, and includes three games, shoe rental, pizza, pop and a prize for the best “Star Wars”-themed costume. For info, call 480-2892 or email wskbowling@gmail.com.

• • •

HORSE SENSE – Crossroads Springs Africa, an East Aurora charity that assists children in West Kenya will benefit as Knox Farm, 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora, hosts its annual Kentucky Derby party at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Beer, wine and mint juleps will be followed by dinner catered by the Roycroft Inn. Music by John Martz and his band will stop during the Run for the Roses on big screens. Photos with live horses also will be available. Tickets are $100. Visit crossroadsspringsafrica.org.

• • •

MUCH MUSIC – Reed My Lips, a double reed ensemble of oboes, English horns, bassoons and contrabassoons, is featured in a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., City of Tonawanda.

The Ukrainian Bandurist Chorus, which accompanies its songs with many multi-stringed banduras, brings its Centennial Tour to the Ukrainian Cultural Center “Dnipro,” 562 Genesee St., at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30, $10 students.

The audience will be invited to join in the finale as all three ABC Bel Canto Choirs perform their last concert of the season at 3 p.m. Sunday in St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St. Tickets are $10, $5 seniors and students. For more info, visit abcbelcanto.org.

Gary Sage and students from Gary Sage Studios give their annual spring concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in Historic Holy Trinity, 1419 Falls St., Niagara Falls. Admission is free.

• • •

EXPERT ADVICE – The McGuire Group hosts a free community forum, “Coping with Caregiving: A Caregiver’s Role in Palliative Care,” from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday in Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew. It begins with registration and a full buffet breakfast at 8:30. Deadline for reservations is Friday. Call Barb Johnson at 374-0420 or email bjohnson@mcguiregroup.com.

• • •

OLAF ONLINE EXTRA

DARK CHAPTER – “Secret Path,” the solo album by Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie inspired by the plight of a native boy who died while running away from abuse at a residential school in Ontario, was accompanied by a graphic novel and an award-winning animated film adaptation for Canadian television when it was released in 2016.

The film, which contains mature subject matter, will be shown at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Museum of disABILITY History, 3826 Main St., Eggertsville. Admission is free, but registration is recommended. Call Alex Jusko at 629-3626 or email ajusko@people-inc.org.

A reception with refreshments and speakers will be held at 5 p.m. between screenings. The program will include a question session with Algonquin elders and healers John Volpe and Michael Bastine.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Kerrie Webster, Tom Buckham, Susan Becker Krebs, Brian Rusk, Emeri Krawczyk, David Mathis, Feng Hew, Danielle Shainbrown, Maureen Leary Fecio, Kimberly Goldyn, Debbie Baker, Betsy Mueller, Jolene Czuprynski, Jillian Au, Fred Kurzanski, Becky Allen, Barb Cunningham, Peyton Wrazen, Nicole Palumbo, Glenn Richardson, Diva Steiner and James Pratts Sr.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Today’s online edition of Reporters’ Notebook contains items that appear in shorter form in the print edition, or were omitted, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.