Ralph E. Monde, 87, roofer, volunteer chaplain for truckers

Oct. 7, 1931 – April 24, 2019

Ralph E. Monde, of Alden, a roofer and a chaplain for truck drivers, died April 24 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 87.

Born in his parents’ home on the Buffalo-Cheektowaga city line, he was the fifth of 10 children. He graduated from Pine Hill High School in Cheektowaga and ran on the track team.

His father, a window dresser for a downtown Buffalo department store, entered the wholesale women’s apparel business and opened London’s Dress Shops on Genesee Street on Buffalo’s East Side and in Hollywood, Fla. Mr. Monde often traveled with his father to purchase dresses and deliver them to smaller boutiques in Western New York and Pennsylvania.

His family had a cottage near Crystal Beach, Ont., and as a teen he worked at Crystal Beach amusement park, operating rides.

Serving in the National Guard from 1949 to 1956, he was a tank battalion commander at Fort Drum.

Mr. Monde worked as a union roofer for more than 50 years and was a past president of Roofers Local 74.

He also was a production worker for Westinghouse and Dresser Industries. For Land O’ Trees Nursery, he did landscaping and snowplowing. After he retired, he delivered cars to dealers for Adesa Auto Auctions.

He was a member of Calvary Chapel in Elma and was an usher at the Billy Graham Crusade in Buffalo in 1988. He joined friends in serving as a volunteer chaplain for Transport for Christ from 1994 to 2010, praying with truckers and counseling them at the Thruway exit in Pembroke in a semitrailer converted into a lounge.

He also was bailiff in Corfu Town Court.

His wife of 36 years, the former Jean Davey, died in 1994.

Survivors include three daughters, Janice Hirschman, Jody Olejniczak and Jana Cherry; two sons, John Hirschman and Joel Monde; a sister, Sylvia Bonati; a brother, Tony; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden.