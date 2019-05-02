Racial slur scratched on car in South Buffalo

A man found a racial slur scratched into his car in South Buffalo, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told officers the N-word was etched on the trunk of his car, which was parked overnight on Remoleno Street, near Southside Parkway, he reported Wednesday.

Doors on both sides of the car were also keyed. The victim, who went to the South District police station to report the incident, told police it happened between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.