Plant party: A growing trend at Decorators' Show House

You see them room after room. Topiary, philodendron and snake plants in the sitting nook. Fiddle-leaf figs, hydrangeas and rosemary in the sunroom. Orchids, boxwood, Boston ferns, succulents, palms, tulips, mosses – all of these and more can be found throughout the 2019 Decorators’ Show House.

Even some wallcoverings are botanically inspired.

There’s more outside, from new landscaping to stunning planters. In the backyard, a Living Wall features a variety of plants in florist buckets hung on a cedarwood frame. A side entrance with double staircase is packed with pots of seasonal flowering plants and herbs.

Celebrate spring. Get inspired.

Decorators’ Show House, which opened April 27 for its three-week run, is a reminder that plants make great design tools.

They enhance not only our homes and outdoor spaces but also our well-being.

Who wouldn’t feel relaxed on a chaise in a sitting room near a potted palm?

Interior designer Mark Taylor, who decorated the sunroom on the first floor, brought in a variety of real plants, including orchids.

Doing so, he said, does this to a space:

“It provides oxygen. It provides green growing life. It provides texture and beauty and smell,” he said.

Flowers and greenery seem especially fitting in this Show House, which was built in 1910 for William Palmer, a prominent florist in Buffalo.

In their own homes and outdoor spaces, people need to learn which plants are right for the setting and conditions and how to best take care of them.

And, especially when children and animals are part of the picture, people need to know that certain plants pose risks to humans and pets. Some are poisonous, from mildly toxic to severe. The right choices – and placement – are key.

Heading to Decorators’ Show House?

Be prepared to get inspired by plants – be it small pots of succulents arranged on a windowsill, reindeer moss framed on a wall or a potting studio that doubles as a sitting room.

The Junior League of Buffalo/The Buffalo News 2019 Decorators’ Show House – the Palmer Centennial House at 288 Lincoln Parkway – continues through May 19. Tickets are $25 at the door or at jlbuffalo.org. (Check the website for hours and general information.) This story will also appear in print on the cover of the May 5 Home & Style section, with additional plant photos.

* In case you missed it, here is our recent preview of the 2019 Decorators' Show House: