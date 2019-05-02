Penn Dixie to teach teachers about fossils

Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve will be teaching teachers about fossils while working with the American Museum of Natural History in New York City for the next five years.

The educational partnership will bring science teachers to Penn Dixie in Hamburg to learn from scientists while collecting fossils to bring back to their classrooms. The first group of teachers from New York City will visit in July, according to executive director Philip J. Stokes.

"At Penn Dixie, we stress hands-on learning for students, but hands-on learning is just as important for teachers," said Holly Schreiber, Penn Dixie education director.

Also in July, the North Street fossil park will host a talk by Melanie Hopkins, an expert in trilobites who was awarded a grant to research trilobite evolution and provide advanced training to middle and high school earth science teachers. Hopkins discovered in 2017 that trilobites had stomachs, a previously unknown fact which surprised the research community.