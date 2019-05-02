Niagara Falls sex offender charged with not reporting address for seven years

Robert Garrison, a Level 2 sex offender who violently raped a 13-year-old girl in Niagara Falls in July 1986, was arraigned in Niagara County Court Thursday on a charge of not reporting his address to authorities since 2012.

Garrison, 54, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of failure to report. Judge Sara Sheldon released him on his own recognizance.

Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy said Garrison's last registered address was on Ontario Street in Lockport, but that was in 2012. Garrison said in court he had been living on La Salle Avenue in the Falls for about a year until Tuesday, when he moved to 19th Street in the Falls. He also was arrested Tuesday on the warrant for failure to register.

His last photo on the state sex offender registry was dated January 2014 and showed a cleanshaven man, while Garrison was heavily bearded in court Thursday.

Courts assign a Level 2 risk level to those considered a moderate risk of a repeat offense. Garrison pleaded guilty in 1989 to second-degree rape and served seven years in prison.