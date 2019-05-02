Niagara Falls attorney sues diocese over alleged sexual abuse

Niagara Falls attorney Paul K. Barr, who has previously said he rejected a $45,000 offer from the Diocese of Buffalo to settle his sexual abuse claim against a now-deceased Catholic priest, sued the diocese Tuesday in State Supreme Court, Niagara County, under the new Child Victims Act.

The suit does not list the amount of damages being sought.

Barr, 55, said that in 1980, when he was 16, the Rev. Michael R. Freeman asked to see his genitals and then fondled them under the guise of examining him for a medical condition affecting young athletes that the priest allegedly said he had been trained to detect. This allegedly happened in a locked room at the now-closed Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the Falls.

"It wasn't an examination touch," Barr told The Buffalo News last November.

He said in that interview that Freeman, who died in 2010, asked him to remain involved in youth ministry and drank beer with him before inquiring about the purported medical condition.