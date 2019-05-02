My View: Football Cliche Expert takes them one at a time

By Herbert Falk

With the NFL draft concluded, the Football Cliche Expert was called to give testimony about the league.

Q: Mr. Smith, are you a football fan?

A: Of course. You can consider me a dyed-in-the-wool fan.

Q: How long have you been following the team?

A: Since day one.

Q: How would you describe the city the team represents?

A: It’s a blue-collar town with hardworking, down to earth guys like me.

Q: How could you compare the following of the team with other fans throughout the country?

A: A more knowledgeable or loyal group cannot be found anywhere.

Q: Mr. Smith, to what do you attribute the lack of success of the team the past few years?

A: Lots of reasons.

Q: Such as.

A: The former front office and the former general manager.

Q: What’s wrong with them?

A: They tried to prove how smart they were and made poor choices.

Q: Anything else?

A: Sure. Poor drafts.

Q: What about your team’s picks in this year’s draft?

A: They all have a shot to make the team. But they all have rough edges. It’s not too hard to get a quality player in the early rounds. The secret of a good draft is to find a hidden gem in the later rounds. I am especially impressed with our last pick.

Q: Who would that be?

A: He could be a real sleeper. He’s that 395-pound youngster from Podunk Junior College who spent the last year lifting railroad ties, and was out of football completely. He’s got all the tools. And he’s hard-nosed.

Q: Who do you consider the most valuable player on the team?

A: That’s easy. Quarterback Bimbo Jones, of course.

Q: Why so?

A: Because he’s the heart of the team. The leader. He stands tall in the pocket. Never gets flustered, can take a hit, and he has an arm. And, most of all, he’s hard-nosed.

Q: Don’t all quarterbacks have an arm?

A: Sure, but not like Bimbo’s. He can throw it a mile and he throws with accuracy.

Q: What kind of accuracy?

A: Pinpoint accuracy. He can thread the needle.

Q: Does Bimbo have any faults?

A: Sometimes he forces the pass when he should not have thrown at all, resulting in an interception.

Q: Mr. Smith, what do you consider the most effective game plan for our team to use this year?

A: We have to establish the running game to make the passing game effective. We also have to improve our pass rush. If you let the opposing quarterback stay in the pocket too long, he will pick you apart.

Q: Speaking of the running game, what’s your opinion of Windy Jones, our running back?

A: He’s the most underrated player in the league. He is explosive; tough to bring down. If it wasn’t for injuries he would have led the league in rushing. He can run a hole in the wind.

Q: Our team has a rough schedule this year. If you were coach what would you say to the team?

A: I’d say this. Let’s play our games one at a time. Don’t underestimate any team in the league, since, on any given day, the worst team in the league can rise up and beat us.

Herbert Falk, of East Amherst, knows a good football cliche when he hears one.