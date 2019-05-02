MONROE, Donald E.

MONROE - Donald E. Of Cheektowaga, NY, April 28, 2019; beloved husband of Audrey J. (Hamann) Monroe; dearest father of David (Patricia) Monroe, Donna (Edward) Buchwald, Daniel (Cathy) Monroe, Debra (Richard) Greenauer and the late Douglas and Donald Monroe; dear grandfather of Joshua (Teressa) and Frank (Abby) Monroe, Michael and Nicole Buchwald, Barbara Greenauer and Michael and Jennifer Monroe; also survived by five great-grandchildren; dear brother of Elsie (late Alton) Foster and Janet (late William) Lawson; dear brother-in-law of the late Joseph (Thelma) and Donald (Martha) Hamann; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 900 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, NY, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 AM. Mr. Monroe was retired from Thruway Builders Supply and was a longtime member of the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com