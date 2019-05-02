Major UB donor found guilty in pharma bribery scheme

The billionaire founder of a pharmaceutical company who is one of the University at Buffalo's largest donors was found guilty Thursday of a scheme to bribe doctors to overprescribe a highly addictive opioid medication.

A jury in Boston found John Kapoor and his four co-defendants guilty of a racketeering conspiracy, according to National Public Radio. A verdict came Thursday after 15 days of deliberation.

The federal government accused Kapoor, the founder of Insys Therapeutics, and his co-defendants of operating a nationwide bribery scheme. Insys was accused of paying doctors to prescribe their potent narcotic spray drug between 2012 and 2015 and then lying to insurance companies to make sure the expensive painkiller was covered, NPR reported.

The home of UB's School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is named John and Editha Kapoor Hall in honor of Kapoor and his late wife, who have given at least $10.8 million to the university. Editha Kapoor was from Grand Island.

"The university recognizes the seriousness of this matter and is giving it very careful consideration," UB said in a statement Thursday after the verdict. "The illegal and unethical activities brought to light during the trial are in stark contrast to UB’s core values and our mission to improve lives, strengthen communities and positively change the world.”

Kapoor earned his doctorate in medicinal chemistry from UB in 1972. In 2002, he founded Insys Therapeutics. The company a decade later launched Subsys, an under-the-tongue spray that contains fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, and was designed to treat pain in cancer patients.

Kapoor was arrested in 2017 in Arizona, where Insys is headquartered.