Lippes Mathias adds Jacksonville area office

Buffalo law firm Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman has established an office in Jacksonville, Fla.

All seven attorneys from the firm Holbrook, Akel, Cold, Ray and Reichard joined Lippes Mathias and formed the new office.

Lippes Mathias said it had been looking for an opportunity to expand its presence in the Jacksonville metro area since opening an office in 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Lippes Mathias also has offices in Buffalo, Albany, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Burlington, Ont.