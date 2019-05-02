LeFAUVE, Justine (Schutta)

LeFauve - Justine (nee Schutta)

Of Orchard Park, April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. LeFauve; loving mother of Kevin (Shari) LeFauve, Kimberly (Melissa) Moore-LeFauve and Steven (Michelle) LeFauve; grandmother of Matthew LeFauve, Nicholas and Parker Moore-LeFauve; daughter of the late Floyd and Elizabeth Schutta; sister of Diane Chrisman and the late Floyd R. Schutta. The family will receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the F.E. Brown Sons funeral home, inc., 6875 E. Quaker St., Orchard park, NY. Service from the orchard park Presbyterian church, 4369 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park, Saturday at 10 AM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to chestnut ridge conservancy, P.O. box 1376, Orchard Park, NY 14127. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com