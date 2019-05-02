From a big lacrosse family, Mount St. Mary star Lois Garlow leaving her mark

There’s no denying Mount St. Mary senior Lois Garlow knows how to score.

The proof is in the record book. She’s the school’s all-time scoring leader in lacrosse (186 goals) and basketball (1,088 points), and she’s only been at Mount since her junior year.

But even the 5-foot-8-inch Garlow has had to occasionally serve as the last line of defense and guard the cage. Those instances serve as a reminder of just how wild and fun those family pickup lacrosse games can get at her uncle’s home on the Cattaraugus Reservation.

“It was rare,” she said of the experience. “It’s always cool trying different things. It’s definitely not my position.”

Garlow prefers scoring goals and proved once again she does that very well.

During Mount’s 22-12 rout of Mount Mercy on Wednesday, Garlow broke her school record for goals and points in a single game, netting 13 goals and finishing with 18 points. Her old mark of 12 goals and 17 points was set last year.

“My team helps me,” Garlow said of setting records. “My team sets me up really well. It seems like it’s easy but I couldn’t do it without my team.”

That may be true, but so, too, is the fact scoring seems to be a common familial characteristic. There is no shortage of finishers in the clan.

That includes past family pickup game participants Blade Garlow, Lois’ brother who was as standout at Medina High School and set the single-season record for goals (67) at Division III Pfeiffer University in North Carolina last year, and cousins Shayla and Chase Scanlan. Shayla Scanlan is a sophomore and among the scoring leaders at Louisville who won the Tom Borrelli Award in 2017 at Lake Shore as that season’s top scholastic female senior. Chase played at IMG Academy in Florida and now plays for Loyola (Md.).

If Lois Garlow’s other cousins ever participated in a family get-together-game, it’d qualify as an unofficial all-star game worthy of selling tickets. Her other cousins include Lake Shore’s Maggie and Ella Jimerson, Gowanda’s Miya Scanlan, and Lake Shore alumni and current Division I players Jalyn Jimerson (Syracuse) and Ivy Santana (Albany).

The pickup games happen two to three times a year. They don’t really keep track of who scored the most goals.

“If we won, we’d brag about it and tease the other team, always in good fun, though,” Garlow said. “It’s just a family thing and fun. Just playing lacrosse with each other is an amazing thing. ... It’s just cool to be able to relate to people who are so talented.

“Playing on the reservation and with my family, we play lacrosse with some style. Our passes are behind the back and around the world. Our shots are between the legs or behind the back. We try to find the most creative ways to play. Lacrosse is a fun sport and creating those styles of play helped with my game.”

What’s also aided in her development has been seeing various family members succeed in the game at some level. Lois has witnessed the work and dedication it takes toward succeeding in the sport.

Though Garlow acknowledges feeling pressure to live up to her relatives' success, she doesn’t view that as a negative. It’s served as a source of motivation since she first picked up a stick and started playing the game as a 6-year-old on the Cattaraugus Reservation.

A big step in her development came during her freshman and sophomore years of high school while living in Utah and playing for coach Kassandra Lemons at Park City. The biggest thing she learned there?

“It’s a bit of a cliché, but practice makes you perfect your skill,” Garlow said. “My lacrosse IQ has definitely increased. I just think I’ve grown up into a better lacrosse player from the hard work I’ve put into it.

“I’ve seen all my family members succeed. ... That pressure is more of a burning passion to do things right and accomplish what I need to accomplish.”

Garlow committed to Coastal Carolina before the family returned to Western New York because of her dad’s job. The family lives in Orchard Park, but she opted to attend Mount St. Mary, which is a bit of a commute. She had planned to go to Mount St. Mary before her family moved from Lockport to Utah.

She’s thrived at the Mount, where she's scored at a record pace to give her teams a chance to contend for championships. She currently has 91 goals on the season, four shy of the record she set last year. Counting the 39 goals she scored as a freshman and sophomore at Park City, she stands at 225 goals and is closing in on 400 career points.

"She's always working hard in practice and trying to come up with new things so that she can be unpredictable," Mount coach Paige Printup said. "She tries stuff that normally other girls wouldn't try on other teams. They're not ready for it. She has a high lacrosse IQ."

She helped the Thunder reach the Monsignor Martin lacrosse final last year. The goal is to return and finish the job after dropping a close 4-3 decision to Sacred Heart.

Garlow averaged 18 points and scored 410 total points during the recent basketball season in helping the Thunder reach the Monsignor Martin final last March. She was named All-Western New York third team this season.

“We knew she was a good athlete in grammar school and was hoping for her to come here, but she moved to Utah,” Mount Athletic Director James Pernick Jr. said. “When she moved back, she came here junior year and had a great impact right away, more than we could have expected. ...

"Moreover, she a very respectful and good kid who shows great leadership. We will miss her next year.”

There’s still time for folks to enjoy her athletic gifts. She’s determined to go out the only way she knows how.

“With a bang,” Garlow said. "I want to be able to help my team get to the championship game again and win. I want to go to states and win as many games as possible. I want the team to succeed and win. For my personal goals, I would like to grow as much I possible can to be able to compete and be as best that I can be in college.

“In the end, I want to win as many games as possible and leave my mark on the game.”

That includes the next family game, too, whenever that happens.