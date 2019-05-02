Share this article

Niagara men's basketball coach Patrick Beilein. (Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Kobi Nwandu announces transfer to Niagara, will rejoin Patrick Beilein

A forward from LeMoyne College will join Patrick Beilein and the Niagara basketball program.

Kobi Nwandu, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward, announced Thursday on Twitter that he will join the Purple Eagles as a transfer for the 2019-20 season. Nwandu played for Beilein in 2018-19 at LeMoyne College in Syracuse.

"I believe it is a great opportunity both athletically and academically," Nwandu told the News in a text message. "I enjoyed playing under coach (Beilein), as we had a successful season at LeMoyne. I’m just excited to be given this opportunity to play at a high level under a great coach that will have a very successful career at the D-I level, as well."

Nwandu, who is from York, Pa., averaged 16.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 25 games for the Dolphins, a Division II program, last season. As a transfer, he would have to redshirt in 2019-2020, and he told the News that he does not plan to apply for a waiver to play immediately at Niagara.

Nwandu also played at East Stroudsburg, a Division II program in northeastern Pennsylvania. He averaged 8.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in two seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18) at East Stroudsburg.

Nwandu is the second player to announce this spring that he will join the Purple Eagles.

Shandon Brown, a guard who played this past season at George Washington, announced in April that he will also join Niagara as a transfer. Brown will have to sit out the 2019-2020 season because of NCAA transfer rules, unless he files for and is granted an eligibility waiver by the NCAA.

