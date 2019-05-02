Share this article

Joseph Belstadt, left, talks with defense attorney Dominic H. Saraceno while being arraigned April 25, 2018, in Niagara County Court on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the 1993 slaying of Mandy Steingasser, 17, a North Tonawanda High School classmate. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

Judge allows defense access to DNA data in Steingasser murder case

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon has ruled the defense is entitled to all raw DNA data generated by prosecution experts in the Mandy Steingasser murder case, not just a report on its analysis. But her decision doesn't disclose the nature or source of that DNA evidence.

Mandy Steingasser

Joseph H. Belstadt was charged with murder last year in the September 1993 death of Steingasser, 17, a North Tonawanda girl whose body was dumped in a Lewiston park after she was strangled.

Belstadt, 44, had been the prime suspect for a quarter-century, but he wasn't arrested until new forensic evidence was obtained, District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek said at the arraignment.

Sheldon's decision said that the defense DNA consultant uses a different software package to analyze evidence than does the Erie County Central Police Services lab, working for the prosecution, but both packages have been ruled reliable by courts. Sheldon ordered the defense to turn over its expert's work to the prosecution, too.

