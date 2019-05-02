JONES, John E.

JONES - John E. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bernice Riley Jones; devoted father of Maxine (Benn) Sledge, Marty (Leverda) Jones, Derrick (Wendolyn) Jones, and the late Michael D. Jones; cherished grandfather of Marty C. (Wanda) Jones Jr., Marcus D. Jones, Martrice D. (Kelly) Huff, Melissa R. Sledge, Keisha M. Sledge, Clarissa (Carey) Sharp, Hailey Jones, and Marcellus D. Jones; adored great-grandfather of 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Joel and Marie Jones; dear brother of Carrie Wilson; predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 11-12 noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Mr. Jones was a U.S. Army veteran. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com