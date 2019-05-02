Is violence a public health problem? CNN Hero to make that case on medical campus

Is violence a public health problem? A 2002 graduate of the University at Buffalo medical school thinks so.

Dr. Robert J. Gore will return to his medical alma mater this weekend to give students and others in the region to explain.

Gore – an attending physician and clinical assistant professor at Kings County Hospital, SUNY Downstate Department of Emergency Medicine in Brooklyn – will be the keynote speaker at 10 a.m. Saturday during Spring Clinical Day at UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Homicide is the leading cause of death among black men ages 15 to 34. Gore in 2011 started to take a preventative approach to that reality by founding KAVI, an ambitious violence-prevention initiative he started with four students and the aim of supporting young people of color in Brooklyn.

KAVI has grown to support more than 250 young people in the New York City borough with funding from city Health and Hospitals Corporation, which has started similar programs in other boroughs.

Gore, named a 2018 Top 10 CNN Hero for his work, will talk about how the KAVI approach can help other cities, including Buffalo. He will speak on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus in Room 2120 of the M&T Bank Auditorium of the Jacobs School, 955 Main St.

All are welcome free, though asked to register at medicine.buffalo.edu/alumni/events/spring-clinical-day.html.